Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 293,000 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 870,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 293,000 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.32% of Fidelity National Financial worth $32,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 729.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FNF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:FNF opened at $34.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $45.51. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.42). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.47%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

