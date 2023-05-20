Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 293,337 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,180,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 293,337 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.51% of NRG Energy worth $37,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,064,000 after buying an additional 2,812,434 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,729,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 320.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 601,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,004,000 after purchasing an additional 458,181 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,442,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,810,000 after purchasing an additional 415,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 297.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 495,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,966,000 after purchasing an additional 370,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG Energy stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.33 and its 200 day moving average is $34.86.

NRG Energy Cuts Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.377 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on NRG shares. Bank of America raised shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

NRG Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

