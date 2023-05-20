Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes $44.46 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 942,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,462,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 62,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 31,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Up 0.9 %

NEM stock opened at $43.66 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $70.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.15 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -242.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,020 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.