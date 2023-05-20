Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,849 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.4 %

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,768,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,365. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $223.31. The stock has a market cap of $123.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.68.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

