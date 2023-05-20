LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 22nd

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

LTC Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 120.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.0%.

LTC opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.30, a current ratio of 17.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.14. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $31.90 and a twelve month high of $45.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter worth about $247,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 32.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 35.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

