Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Luxfer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Luxfer in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Luxfer Price Performance

Luxfer stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,147. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $407.38 million, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luxfer

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Luxfer had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Luxfer will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LXFR. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,134,000 after purchasing an additional 633,547 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 42,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

