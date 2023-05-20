LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,997 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $32,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

LYB stock opened at $90.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 51.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on LYB. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.37.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.