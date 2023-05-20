M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush raised their target price on M/I Homes from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of MHO traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.88. The company had a trading volume of 280,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,926. M/I Homes has a 1-year low of $34.33 and a 1-year high of $73.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In other M/I Homes news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 4,800 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $320,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,681. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 12,203 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $820,529.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,886 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,649,094.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,701. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 30,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 98,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 33.1% in the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment includes Northern and Southern Homebuilding which designs, markets, constructs, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

