Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Macatawa Bank Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ MCBC opened at $8.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Macatawa Bank has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $11.84. The firm has a market cap of $297.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCBC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Macatawa Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 332.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 1,239.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,848 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

