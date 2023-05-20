MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.40.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.18. 356,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,435. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.86. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.34 and a 200-day moving average of $65.41.

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $223,990.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,785.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 22,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $1,581,850.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,298,675.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $223,990.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,785.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,789 shares of company stock worth $4,817,040 in the last ninety days. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

