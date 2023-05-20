Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $296.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $312.36.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $276.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of -0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $268.38 and a 200-day moving average of $226.57. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $57.21 and a one year high of $322.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.55. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -18.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $2,444,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $3,113,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 50.6% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 650,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,605,000 after acquiring an additional 218,630 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $4,603,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

