Magellan Gold (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.14

Shares of Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and traded as low as $0.13. Magellan Gold shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 528 shares trading hands.

Magellan Gold Trading Up 20.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16.

About Magellan Gold

Magellan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Center Star Mine property. The company was founded by John C. Power and John D. Gibbs on September 28, 2010 and is headquartered in Wallace, ID.

