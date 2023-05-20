MAGIC Trading Up 6.1% This Week (MAGIC)

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. During the last week, MAGIC has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MAGIC token can now be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00003386 BTC on popular exchanges. MAGIC has a market cap of $195.80 million and $30.51 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MAGIC Token Profile

MAGIC was first traded on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 215,036,185 tokens. MAGIC’s official message board is medium.com/@treasure_dao. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAGIC’s official website is www.treasure.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions ()

Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:

Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

Buying and Selling MAGIC

