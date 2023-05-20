Maiar DEX (MEX) Trading Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $19.74 million and approximately $98,010.13 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006992 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020592 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00026063 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018157 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001104 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,033.51 or 1.00043266 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000555 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $75,330.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

