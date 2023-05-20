Maiden Holdings North America (NYSE:MHNC) Shares Up 0.5%

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00. 7,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 6,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

Maiden Holdings North America Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average is $17.87.

Maiden Holdings North America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.40%.

