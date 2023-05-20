Mammoth Self Reported Market Cap Hits $12.60 Million (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 19th. During the last week, Mammoth has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. One Mammoth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mammoth has a market capitalization of $12.60 million and approximately $7,727.02 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00007032 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020700 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00026037 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018198 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001151 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,884.27 or 1.00041787 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Mammoth Coin Profile

Mammoth (MMT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mammoth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00180001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mammoth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mammoth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

