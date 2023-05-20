Mandalay Resources (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Trading Down 2.3%

Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.72 and last traded at C$1.72. Approximately 242 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.76.

Mandalay Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.82.

About Mandalay Resources

Mandalay Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of natural resource properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia, Chile, Sweden, and Canada. The firm’s projects include Björkdal and Costerfield. The company was founded on January 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

