Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MRO. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Benchmark raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $23.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.38. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.39.

Insider Activity

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $3,061,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $719,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 1,134.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,428 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 13.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,904,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,623,000 after buying an additional 218,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 52,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Further Reading

