Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MRO. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Benchmark raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.
Marathon Oil Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $23.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.38. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.39.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $3,061,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $719,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 1,134.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,428 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 13.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,904,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,623,000 after buying an additional 218,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 52,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.
Marathon Oil Company Profile
Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.
