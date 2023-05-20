Marine Petroleum Trust Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:MARPS)

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Marine Petroleum Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 43.6% annually over the last three years.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MARPS opened at $7.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.87. Marine Petroleum Trust has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 144.57% and a net margin of 85.15%. The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

