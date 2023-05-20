Markel (NYSE:MKL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,516.67.
Markel Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSE MKL traded up $9.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,359.37. 27,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,986. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,309.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,317.14. Markel has a one year low of $1,064.09 and a one year high of $1,458.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.92 and a beta of 0.78.
Insider Buying and Selling at Markel
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Markel by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,202,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,304,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Markel by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $845,879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Markel by 521.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,057,000 after acquiring an additional 445,182 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in Markel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 471,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $602,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Markel by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.
Markel Company Profile
Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.
