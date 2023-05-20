Markel (NYSE:MKL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,516.67.

NYSE MKL traded up $9.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,359.37. 27,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,986. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,309.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,317.14. Markel has a one year low of $1,064.09 and a one year high of $1,458.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.92 and a beta of 0.78.

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,340.66 per share, with a total value of $100,549.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,220.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,359.93 per share, for a total transaction of $67,996.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,452,059.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,340.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,549.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,220.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 144 shares of company stock valued at $193,829 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Markel by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,202,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,304,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Markel by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $845,879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Markel by 521.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,057,000 after acquiring an additional 445,182 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in Markel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 471,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $602,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Markel by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

