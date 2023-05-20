Marston’s (LON:MARS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MARS. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.44) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.94) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 52.10 ($0.65).

Get Marston's alerts:

Marston’s Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LON:MARS opened at GBX 33.75 ($0.42) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.62. Marston’s has a 52-week low of GBX 32 ($0.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 62.35 ($0.78). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 35.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 38.13. The company has a market capitalization of £222.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.48.

Marston’s Company Profile

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. As of October 11, 2022, the company operated 1,468 pubs. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston's PLC in January 2007.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.