Martin Currie Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Martin Currie Ltd. increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 734,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,359 shares during the quarter. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $17,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 244.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 99,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

Shares of TLK traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.60. 400,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,345. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.62. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52-week low of $23.02 and a 52-week high of $31.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 14.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

