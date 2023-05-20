Martin Currie Ltd. Sells 11,446 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Martin Currie Ltd. lessened its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 617,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,446 shares during the quarter. Ferrari accounts for about 5.2% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $132,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,278,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,440,000 after purchasing an additional 94,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Italy boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,274,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,632,000 after buying an additional 230,272 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,454,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,050,000 after buying an additional 216,281 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,126,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,473,000 after buying an additional 62,551 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,041,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,603,000 after buying an additional 6,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

RACE traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $298.24. The company had a trading volume of 391,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,691. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $167.45 and a twelve month high of $299.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.19.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 39.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a $1.9876 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This is a boost from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $345.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.40.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

