Martin Currie Ltd. Sells 17,563 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Martin Currie Ltd. reduced its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,852 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 17,563 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises approximately 2.5% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Martin Currie Ltd. owned 0.16% of Autodesk worth $63,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,179,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,395,946,000 after acquiring an additional 208,141 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,476,721 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,583,451,000 after purchasing an additional 52,315 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,952,997 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $925,219,000 after purchasing an additional 133,780 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $607,727,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,262,629 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $422,518,000 after purchasing an additional 34,826 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $60,190.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at $817,533.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $483,414.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,554 shares in the company, valued at $305,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $60,190.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,671 shares of company stock worth $2,313,602. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.30.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $3.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,522,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,554. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 53.15, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.58.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

