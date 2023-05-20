Martin Currie Ltd. Sells 27,185 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Martin Currie Ltd. lowered its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 545,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,185 shares during the quarter. Masimo makes up 3.2% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $80,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $695,050,000 after acquiring an additional 71,918 shares in the last quarter. Politan Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $656,234,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Masimo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,928,000 after purchasing an additional 27,261 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Masimo by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,439,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,269,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Masimo by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,940,000 after purchasing an additional 410,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of MASI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.46. The stock had a trading volume of 573,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.98 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.89 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MASI. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $192.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.88.

Masimo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.