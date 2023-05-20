Martin Currie Ltd. Sells 3,008 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Martin Currie Ltd. trimmed its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for 1.2% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $31,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowie Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 21,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 29,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 49,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,257,000 after buying an additional 16,939 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 247,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,286,000 after buying an additional 26,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.21.

Shares of EL stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $199.88. 1,795,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,773,708. The company has a market cap of $71.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.41, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.25 and a 200-day moving average of $240.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $186.47 and a one year high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.