Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MASI. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Masimo from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Masimo from $192.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.88.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo Price Performance

Shares of MASI stock opened at $163.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Masimo has a 12 month low of $108.89 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of Masimo

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.87 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masimo will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MASI. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 3.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Masimo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Masimo by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Masimo by 20.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Masimo by 31.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.