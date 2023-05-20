Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 550,299 shares of company stock valued at $210,103,579. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Mastercard stock opened at $385.57 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $392.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $368.17 and its 200-day moving average is $359.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $365.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

