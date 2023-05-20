Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CTO Sells $490,000.00 in Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 176,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,336.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Japjit Tulsi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Japjit Tulsi sold 26,971 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $76,327.93.

MTTR stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. Matterport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.93.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Matterport had a negative return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 162.82%. The firm had revenue of $41.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.96 million. On average, research analysts expect that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTTR. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Matterport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Matterport from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Matterport by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,882,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Matterport by 460.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,559,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745,958 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Matterport by 737.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,574,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,154 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Matterport by 498.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,992,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at $3,899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

