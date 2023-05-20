MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Upgraded to “Neutral” by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MXL. StockNews.com began coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital cut their target price on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of MXL stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,639,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,756. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.48. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $43.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxLinear

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter worth $864,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 22.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

