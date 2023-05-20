McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

MKC stock opened at $88.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $70.60 and a 52-week high of $94.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.10.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

