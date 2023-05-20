Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by WealthSpring Partners LLC

WealthSpring Partners LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after buying an additional 5,620,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Medtronic by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 1,041.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160,571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $167,920,000 after buying an additional 1,971,275 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Medtronic by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,337,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $181,638,000 after buying an additional 1,453,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Medtronic by 45.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,601,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $371,605,000 after buying an additional 1,439,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $89.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.09 and its 200-day moving average is $82.07. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $106.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.79.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

