MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.61. 54,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,301. The company has a market capitalization of $50.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.03. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anson Funds Management LP grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 24.8% during the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 13,250,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 2,632,623 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 233,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 49,526 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in MEI Pharma by 5.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,804,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 70,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

