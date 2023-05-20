MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.
MEI Pharma Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ MEIP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.61. 54,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,301. The company has a market capitalization of $50.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.03. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.44.
Institutional Trading of MEI Pharma
MEI Pharma Company Profile
MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MEI Pharma (MEIP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.