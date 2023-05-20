Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Merchants Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 6.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Merchants Bancorp to earn $4.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

NASDAQ MBIN opened at $23.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average of $25.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $31.36.

Several research firms have issued reports on MBIN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, CEO Michael F. Petrie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $85,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Merchants Bancorp news, CEO Michael F. Petrie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $85,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Dunlap acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $81,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,327,953.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,854 shares of company stock worth $210,784. 40.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 43.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 9.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 403.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter worth $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

