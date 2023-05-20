Meritage Homes Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the construction company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Meritage Homes stock opened at $121.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.38. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $130.68.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Meritage Homes

A number of research firms have commented on MTH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.14.

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $594,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,441 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meritage Homes news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total value of $249,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $747,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $594,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,800 shares of company stock worth $2,071,177. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meritage Homes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTH. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 108.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 5,490.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. engages in the design and construction of single family attached and detached homes. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops lands, constructs homes, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.