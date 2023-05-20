Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) COO Javier Olivan Sells 4,274 Shares of Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Javier Olivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.5 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $245.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $629.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $248.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.57.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,934,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,413,027,000 after buying an additional 1,172,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,424,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,859,893,000 after buying an additional 6,735,038 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.87.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

