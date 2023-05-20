Metahero Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $25.65 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. Metahero has a market cap of $25.65 million and $241,083.02 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metahero has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metahero Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars.

