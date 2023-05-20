Meter Governance (MTRG) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $39.00 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 20th. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $2.28 or 0.00008411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $39.00 million and $116,575.29 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003670 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000662 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Meter Governance

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,436,251 coins and its circulating supply is 17,110,126 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

