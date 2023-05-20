MetisDAO (METIS) Hits Market Capitalization of $103.70 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 20th. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $103.70 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $23.25 or 0.00086327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006996 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020646 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00025987 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018186 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001107 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26,937.53 or 1.00002249 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000097 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,459,278 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,459,277.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 23.02869821 USD and is up 1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $1,997,647.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

