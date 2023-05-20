Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.58

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.58 and traded as low as $10.90. Mexco Energy shares last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 5,076 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mexco Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Mexco Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.58. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Mexco Energy Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexco Energy

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MXC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 44,605 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mexco Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Mexco Energy by 84.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

