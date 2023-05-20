MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.24

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and traded as low as $1.18. MGM China shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 470 shares traded.

MGM China Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12.

About MGM China

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

