Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR – Get Rating) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.67. 1,470 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 1,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Micron Solutions Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12.

Micron Solutions Company Profile

Micron Solutions, Inc is a diversified contract manufacturing organization that produces engineered, medical device technologies requiring precision machining and injection molding. The firm also manufactures components, devices and equipment for military, law enforcement, industrial and consumer product applications.

