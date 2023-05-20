Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 15th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.30.

NYSE:MAA traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.18. The company had a trading volume of 457,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,941. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.06 and a 200 day moving average of $156.55. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $138.68 and a 1 year high of $190.17.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 362.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

