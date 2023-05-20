Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Lowered to $159.00 at Mizuho

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $176.00 to $159.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MAA. JMP Securities upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. 92 Resources reissued a maintains rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $169.30.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.18. 457,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,941. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $138.68 and a twelve month high of $190.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.55. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 98.25%.

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $72,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 362.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

