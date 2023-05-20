Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Middleby from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.63.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Middleby stock traded down $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $140.70. 379,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,932. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.52. Middleby has a 52 week low of $120.30 and a 52 week high of $162.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Insider Activity

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.11. Middleby had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Middleby will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total transaction of $47,217.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,369.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middleby

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Middleby by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,735,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,403,000 after acquiring an additional 699,205 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Middleby by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,536,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,476,000 after acquiring an additional 541,956 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Middleby by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,171,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,756,000 after acquiring an additional 407,150 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Middleby by 192.8% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 532,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,111,000 after purchasing an additional 350,793 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Middleby by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,673,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,112,000 after purchasing an additional 230,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.