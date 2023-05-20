Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $25.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Midland States Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of MSBI stock opened at $19.57 on Thursday. Midland States Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.39. The company has a market capitalization of $430.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Activity at Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.50 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 14.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $34,128.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 29,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,305.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $34,128.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 29,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,305.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Dean Bingham purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,705. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,495 shares of company stock worth $173,166 and have sold 4,800 shares worth $108,272. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Midland States Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 310.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Midland States Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.