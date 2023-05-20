Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mistras Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

NYSE:MG opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $223.31 million, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.64. Mistras Group has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Mistras Group ( NYSE:MG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $168.22 million for the quarter. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 0.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 34.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 36,770 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 500,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 26,162 shares during the period. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International Offers Services, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

