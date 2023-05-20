Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mistras Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.
Mistras Group Trading Up 5.0 %
NYSE:MG opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $223.31 million, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.64. Mistras Group has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 34.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 36,770 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 500,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 26,162 shares during the period. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Mistras Group Company Profile
MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International Offers Services, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mistras Group (MG)
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.