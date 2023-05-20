Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF – Get Rating) dropped 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 15,276 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 27,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Mitie Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group Plc is a holding company. Which engages in the provision of facilities management and professional services. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services, Business Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes and Waste. The company was founded by Ian Reginald Stewart and David Malcolm Telling in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

