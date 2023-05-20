Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 15,624 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 886,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,624 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Mondelez International worth $59,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,834,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,254,618,000 after acquiring an additional 438,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,681,000 after acquiring an additional 363,764 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,700,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,743,000 after acquiring an additional 449,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $77.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.05. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $104.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

