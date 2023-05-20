Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,027,110 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,635 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of TJX Companies worth $81,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $79.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.23. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $83.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

